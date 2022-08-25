PAUL JUBB marked his Flushing Meadows debut with a comeback, 2-1 win over Antoine Bellier in the US Open qualifier.

In the first set, Jubb, who was born in York, took an initial 2-0 lead after breaking Bellier’s serve for the first point.

Bellier though soon managed to reduce the deficit, winning on his own serves before breaking Jubb’s for the sixth point.

At 6-5 in favour of Bellier, the Swiss native broke Jubb’s serve to win the set.

The second set started poorly for Jubb, with the 22-year-old losing his first serve and seeing himself down 3-0.

Bellier reached an advantage of 4-1, at which point Jubb fought back well.

The 22-year-old won his serve before breaking Bellier’s to make the score of the set 4-3.

His run continued to the eighth point, where he levelled the game at 4-4.

Jubb then took the ninth and 10th point to win the set, going into the third level after seeming set to lose.

For the first six points in the third and final set, both men maintained their serves, with the score tied at 3-3.

Jubb then broke Bellier’s serve to make it 4-3, giving himself a crucial advantage, however slight.

He was able to win the set 6-4 and advance.

Jubb took on Pedro Sousa last night in another qualifying round for the US Open.

Jubb, who is ranked as the seventh best British player currently, nearly pulled off an upset at Wimbledon in June when he faced eventual finalist Nick Krygios.

He ultimately lost the game 3-2 after five tight sets against a formidable opponent.