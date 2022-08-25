A YORK pub landlord was amazed today when he drove into his car park and saw a Banksy-style artwork on a wall.

Dan Murphy, who runs The Lighthorseman in Fulford Road, said: "I just did a double take."

He said he had 'absolutely no idea' who had painted it or why, or what it meant. "It just popped up," he said.

The picture, painted on the wall of an outbuilding, shows a figure with a pointed hat, carrying the message:'"It's not me, it's t'others.'

Is it meant to be Guy Fawkes, but with too pointy a hat?

Dan doesn't know. But he likes the picture, and says customers do too.

There's been speculation that it might actually be a Banksy - a work by the pseudonymous street artist whose satirical street art and subversive epigrams, executed with a distinctive stenciling technique, have appeared on streets, walls and bridges across the world.

"Someone said that if it were a Banksy, it would be worth more than the pub!" said Dan.

*Are you the artist behind the artwork - or do you know who did it, and what the message means? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk