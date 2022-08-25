JOHN DEACEY has emphasised that he is “not at all concerned” that Tadcaster Albion remain winless this season.

Tadcaster lost 2-1 to North Shields in their fourth game of the Pitching In Northern Premier League east campaign.

A Cameron Cunningham opener was cancelled out by Brett Agnew in the second half, but the hosts scored once more through Cunningham late in the game to win.

Albion have drawn one and lost three in their opening games, a run that sees them placed 18th in the table.

Deacey though is not worried by the fact his side are yet to win a game.

“(I’m) not at all concerned,” he noted. “It’ll come. We’ve just got to get that first win, when we do, we can build on it, hopefully it’s (tomorrow).

“We’ve got two very tough games against Grantham Town that are in form and Brighouse Town that are always a threat.”

Though Taddy were beaten, they were much stronger in the second half against North Shields, changing their formation and bringing on Agnew to offer something more up front.

“I thought it’s maybe the best we’ve played this season, especially the second half,” enthused Deacey.

“I thought we turned it round from 1-0 in the first half where they looked a little bit out of sorts, maybe the shape wasn’t right and sometimes the management has to have a look at that as well.

“Brett (Agnew) didn’t start and, I’m just being honest, we brought him on at half-time and he made the difference.

“He gave us a focal point, he brought Jack and Mark into the game and our shape was a lot better.”

Tadcaster’s showing in the second half made the game a contest, one they lost by only one goal after an otherwise promising display.

When asked if the second-half performance gave him some optimism, Deacey replied: “Very much so, I thought there were some decent performances all round.

“I thought Josh Grant had his best game since he’s been at the club, we just looked more solid in midfield as well, especially in the second half.

“I thought we strangled them a little bit in midfield and didn’t let them run it like they bossed it in the first half.”

Next up for Tadcaster is their home clash with Grantham on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League, Selby Town battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Armthorpe Welfare away at the Marra Falcons Stadium.

Just before the half-time break, Jamie Austin pounced on a loose ball to give the hosts a lead after Selby did not offer much with their attack.

Armthorpe doubled their advantage in the second half through when, securing his brace, Austin slotted a penalty into the goal.

In the dying embers of the match, Town pulled one back through Ellis Stephenson, who poked the ball into the net after a scramble in the box.

Applying pressure in stoppage time, the Robins whipped in a corner that found the head of Conor Qualter, who scored the equaliser and secured a point for Selby.

Next up for Town is a home clash with Horbury Town on Saturday (3pm).