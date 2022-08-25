STUDENTS at a secondary school in York achieved a greater proportion of top GCSE grades than the pre-pandemic cohort.

This year’s GCSE students at Millthorpe School, on Scarcroft Road, were awarded results today (August 25) that surpassed the results of 2019, despite facing the challenges of online learning during the pandemic.

Similarly to the A-level results, released last week, the proportion of students around the country receiving the highest grades has fallen from last year but is higher than the pre-pandemic results.

Maisie Burrow-Hills achieved 10 GCSEs at top grade 9 Picture: Emily Horner

Overall, 26.3 per cent of UK GCSE entries achieved a grade seven or above, the equivalent of grades A* to A, down from 28.9 per cent in 2021, but up from 20.8 per cent in 2019, when exams were last sat.

The proportion of candidates awarded with pass marks of grade four or above was 73.2 per cent, down from 77.1 per cent last year but higher than 67.3 per cent in 2019.

Lucy Fearns achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9 and Floella Phillips achieved 9 GCSES at grades 8 to 9 Picture: Emily Horner

At Millthorpe School, 56 per cent of students achieved at least one or more grade seven or above, and four out of five students were awarded all grades four or higher.

One in five Millthorpe students achieved seven or more grades seven to nine, with 15 pupils achieving nine or more grades seven to nine - Billy Ainsworth, Sarah Craigen, Emily Burns, Daisy Dunn, George Healy, Felix Hitchen, Frances Hogg, Francesca Mackay, Jack Newton, Floella Phillips, Hannah Pool, Hani Sannuga and Guy Wilson.

Students Maisie Burrow-Hill achieved 10 grade nines and Lucy Fearns achieved nine grade nines.

Francesca Mackay achieved 9 GCSEs at grades 7 to 9 Picture: Emily Horner

Gemma Greenhalgh, Headteacher at Millthorpe School said: "We are all incredibly proud of our students at Millthorpe. They have achieved outstanding results despite all of the challenges that they have faced over the last two years.

"As the first cohort of students facing a full examination series, we have been thoroughly impressed by their resilience, dedication and relentless determination to succeed, they are a credit to our school.

Hani Sannuga achieved 9 GCSEs at grades 7 to 9 Picture: Emily Horner

"They have remained positive, good humoured and supportive of each other throughout the last two years.

"We are very grateful for the support of all of our parents and carers who have motivated their children and continued to work alongside our staff to ensure the students achieve the grades they have worked so hard to achieve.

Simon Pena achieved 7 GCSEs at grades 7 to 9 Picture: Emily Horner

"I would also like to publicly thank all my colleagues who have worked so hard to support and inspire our students.

“We wish all of our students every success in their new and exciting ventures.”