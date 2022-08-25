WE'VE all been enjoying the sunshine in recent weeks - but so have some of our more exotic neighbours.

York mum Annie Greenhouse spotted several adders while out walking with her youngest son in Strensall Common this week.

She took this photo and posted it in our Press Camera Club group on Facebook.

She wrote: "My youngest son found this little beauty on our walk at Strensall Common this afternoon.

"We saw quite a few of them today enjoying the sunshine. This one gave me a little pose and I had my phone at hand to take this picture before carefully retreating."

She added: "I think they are adders, they are young ones, so not quite as dark or large as we have seen previously.

"This one was approximately 50cm long. This one was in a spot we haven't seen them previously, so took us completely by surprise."

She added that she had also seen lots of common lizards sunbathing too.

Adders are native to Britain and although in decline, not uncommon to see in areas such as Strensall Common, according to a spokesperson from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Adder. Photo from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

They can also be spotted at Allerthorpe Common nature reserve near York.

The spokesperson told The Press: "You can see adders between March and October, although summer is the best time of year.

"It is quite common to find them at Strensall, as adders like heathland habitats. We find common lizards at Strensall quite often too!"

They said that Yorkshire had two species of snake – the adder and the grass snake. "Grass snakes are less commonly found around York as they like wetland habitats. Adders in the UK are in serious decline due to habitat loss and disturbance and are fully protected by law.

"We would ask that if the public are going to Strensall or Allerthorpe to see adders please remain on our marked footpaths and don’t go off into the scrub or similar to find them as this will disturb and frighten them."

The spokesperson offered this advice for anyone spotting an adder outdoors: "Adders are secretive animals and prefer to slither off into the undergrowth rather than come close to humans or domestic animals.

"If you come across one, just stand still and let it make its own way off – and keep hold of your dog if you have one with you.

"On the rare occasion an adder does bite, it will only do so if it is trodden on or picked up.

"The adder is the UK's only venomous snake, but its poison is generally of little danger to humans: an adder bite can be painful and cause inflammation, but is really only dangerous to the very young, ill or old. However, if bitten you should seek medical attention immediately."

Adders are not the only interesting animal readers may spot when out and about in York and Yorkshire this summer.

Here are three other creatures to look out for:

Common lizard: Living up to its name, the common lizard is the UK's most common and widespread reptile. It is found across many habitats, including heathland, moorland, woodland and grassland, where it can be seen basking in sunny spots. Spot one at Allerthorpe Common nature reserve or Strensall Common nature reserve!

Common lizard. Photo by Jim Horsfall

Grass snake : Our largest snake, the grass snake, is particularly fond of wetland habitats, but can also be found in dry grasslands and in gardens, especially those with a pond nearby. During the summer, grass snake can be spotted basking in the sun near their favourite ponds or swimming in the water. While they are more commonly found in our south Yorkshire nature reserves, you might spot one at Staveley nature reserve near Harrogate – or in your garden!

Grass snake. Photo by Jon Traill

Slow worm: Despite appearances, the slow worm is actually a legless lizard, not a worm or a snake! Look out for it basking in the sun on heathlands and grasslands, or even in the garden, where it favours compost heaps. You can also spot them at Allerthorpe Common nature reserve.

Slow worm. Photo by Amy Lewis

Find out more at: www.ywt.org.uk