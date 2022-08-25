THE popular Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta has announced this year will be the last event held in York - due to changes in a nearby venue's schedule.

The team behind the event, which is held on the Knavesmire every year, has revealed that it will be moving locations after this year's Fiesta next month. This is due to changes in the York Racecourse schedule for next year - which is located directly across from the Fiesta's usual site.

Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery, said: “We can confirm that this will be the last Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to be held in York, on the Knavesmire, due to changes in the York Racecourse’s schedule.

"From its first beginnings in 2017, it’s been a fantastic venue for the event which continues to evolve and grow. We have exciting plans for the future, and we are looking at venues across Yorkshire for the next year that will also allow us to offer camping which will benefit many of our visitors.

"We’re really excited about this year’s Balloon Fiesta which we’re sure will be our best one yet with a star-studded line-up and activities for all the family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors in September."

Heading up the bill at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta this year will be Scouting for Girls, Craig Charles, Gabrielle, Heather Small, BoyzLife, DJ Howard Donald, Symphonic Ibiza and York’s very own party band, Huge.

It will also feature Brainiac Live performing their trademark outrageous science experiments and daredevil stunts. Andy and the Odd Socks, from the CBBC hit show ‘Andy and the Band’, and another CBBC star, YolanDa, with her Band Jam Show, are all set to delight and entertain the younger members of the crowd.

Over 50 hot air balloons will appear at the festival, including the return of the distinctive ship balloon from Europe, plus a range of new character balloons.

Other items in the packed schedule include meet and greet with balloon pilots, a daredevil stunt show, birds of prey displays, the world’s largest inflatable assault course, an undercover bar with live entertainment, plus York’s largest funfair including the UK’s largest transportable roller coaster to be enjoyed by all the family.

The finale of the festival will be York’s largest firework display on the Sunday evening.

The 2021 fiesta attracted more than 60,000 visitors across the August Bank Holiday weekend. The event organisers also donated £1 for every ticket sold to three local charities and will be doing the same in 2022 to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, York Rescue Boat and St Leonard’s Hospice.

The event is open on Friday September 23 from 3pm-10.30pm, Saturday September 24 from 10.30am-10.30pm and Sunday September 25 from 10.30am – 8pm.