A YORK MP lead the celebrations at the Minster for Ukraine Independence Day during an evening of singing and reflection.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, hosted the event yesterday evening (August 24) - which marked the significant date which commemorates 31 years since Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union.

Although the evening, which is a significant date in the Ukrainian calendar, was to celebrate Independence, it was a bitter sweet day as it marked six months to the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rachael Maskell said: “In their struggle to defend their territory and protect their people, culture, and way of life, Ukrainians have demonstrated resilience, fortitude and resolve.

"I have been overwhelmed with the generosity of the people of York who have opened their hearts and their homes to Ukrainians since the start of the conflict six months ago today.

"We all remember the horror of when the news broke and our minds instantly turned to the people of Ukraine who were caught up in the conflict - which is why I am pleased to see so many people in our city come together and mark the day with the people of Ukraine."

The evening started with singing from nine-year-old Yasenia followed by 14-year-old George who both sang in Ukrainian. They quickly won the hearts of the crowd as they sang traditional and popular songs from their nation. There were speeches of gratitude from Ukrainians who have found solace in the city and were grateful that York stands with their home country.

Maskell added: “It was a wonderful evening of song and celebration but also a time to remember and reflect. I am proud to represent a city which has welcomed hundrends of Ukrainians and thank everyone who has welcomed in a family or offered help and support in other ways.

"There are a number of community groups that are emerging and I would encourage everyone to get involved to show that Ukrainians are welcome here and York stands with the country."

York, which is a Human Rights City, has so far welcomed over 300 Ukrainians as generous residents have taken them into their homes to support them.

Paul Wordworth, from York City of Sanctuary, said: “Ukraine's National Day, marking 31 years of independence and freedom as a sovereign state, was held outdoors in a public place for the first time in York last night. For that reason, it was a historic first for our city.”

“We met in peace, free from fear and exercised our right publicly to stand in solidarity with the many Ukrainians who attended. Those freedoms, which we take for granted, are precisely the ones which the people of Ukraine are currently fighting to preserve in their homeland.”