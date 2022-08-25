A PLANNED demonstration is set to take place in York this weekend - police in the city have confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they have been notified about a planned demonstration which will take place on Saturday (August 27) in the city.
Visitors and residents should expect to see an increased footfall in the city centre on Saturday, officers said.
Senior Commander for York, Superintendent Mark Khan, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would urge any visitors or residents who will be in the city centre this Saturday not to change their plans. It’s very much business as usual.
“People should expect to see a heightened police presence but should feel reassured and not alarmed by this.
“Peaceful protest is a key part of UK democracy. It’s our job as a police force to manage the protest in line with our legal responsibilities.
“I would ask that both residents and demonstrators respect these rights and each other’s opinions, so that the event can take place in a peaceful manner without any incident.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article