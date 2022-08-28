TWO bus drivers who met while carrying out key worker duties during the first lockdown have got married in a colourful ceremony in York.

Julie and Paul Whittaker tied the knot last month in front of friends and family at the Marriott Hotel in York.

The couple met while working as bus drivers for EYMS (East Yorkshire buses).

Paul is still a bus driver, now working for Transdev buses in York, and Julie is now a night care manager for a residential home in York.

The couple, of Selby, have shared their wonderful day with us with a selection of photos from Steve Gauld (stevegauldphotography). We wish them every happiness.

Meanwhile, let's find out more about Julie and Paul's big day...

How did you meet?

On the last day of the first lockdown we were both doing overtime on the buses. He was tracking my bus and came over to me after I had parked up for my break. We sat together in the canteen, he walked me back to my bus and kissed me.

Julie and Paul - who met while working as bus drivers in the first lockdown in York

Tell us about the proposal

We went to the top of the Great Orme in Wales for our first year anniversary of meeting. We went there for our first holiday together as well. As it got to the exact time of our first kiss the year before, he proposed to me.

What did you both wear?

Red and black lace wedding dress, cherry Doc Martens. Black and red velvet suit.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

The whole day was amazing. I felt like a princess throughout.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

We met during Covid and it's never affected us.

Julie and Paul on their wedding day

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

A huge thank you to Jayne Berry dress maker in Market Weighton for doing the adjustments on my dress. Silk floral art in Riccall for my amazing flowers. Steve Gauld Photography for the wonderful photos. Jess at Joanne Mahoney hairdressers for being just amazing. A J Nails in Selby for my fab nails. Holly, Jeanette and all the staff at the Marriott, York for being truly wonderful. You all made my dream day into a fairytale.

Tell us about your honeymoon

We spent a few days in Weston super-Mare then nine days in Weymouth.

