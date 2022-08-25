PEOPLE across Yorkshire - including York - are banned from using a hosepipe from midnight tonight.

Yorkshire Water says it is introducing the ban after parts of the region had seen the lowest rainfall since its records began more than 130 years ago.

"The hot, dry weather means that Yorkshire’s rivers are running low and our reservoirs are lower than we would expect for this time of year," said a spokeswoman.

"We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning."

She couldn't say when the ban would be lifted, simply saying: "We’ll keep everyone updated on when it will end.”

Activities covered by the ban include watering a garden or plants with a hosepipe, cleaning vehicles or boats using a hosepipe and filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool.

The rule also bans cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises, paths or patios, and other artificial outdoor surfaces, with a hosepipe.

Earlier this month, Yorkshire Water dismissed suggestions by a former York councillor that the city should be exempt from the ban because its water comes from the River Ouse, which never runs dry even in the longest of droughts.

The councillor said they thought a cast iron guarantee was given by Yorkshire Water when it took over the former York Waterworks in 1999 that, because York’s water was derived from the Ouse and there never would be supply problems, customers in York would never be obliged to have a hosepipe ban.

City of York Council also pressed back in 1999 for York to be free from any ban after Yorkshire Water took over York Waterworks.

But Yorkshire Water said this month there was nothing in the agreement with York Waterworks that prevented the implementation of a hosepipe ban in York.

It also said water for its customers in York came partly from the Ouse, but also from its grid network, which moved water around the region to meet demand.

Meanwhile, the company has shared some top tips for saving water during a prolonged dry spell.

They include:

*Reuse and recycle - Whilst you wait for your shower to warm up, pop a bucket under the water to catch what would’ve been wasted water – and use it elsewhere in your house. It’s great for watering plants or doing the dishes with.

*Fix leaky loos - Almost one in ten households have a leaky loo, and the average toilet leak loses around eight litres of water every hour.

*Love your brown lawn - Grass can start to look brown after prolonged dry weather but it is one of the most resilient plants in your garden and doesn’t need to be watered.