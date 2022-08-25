BARRING any midweek training injuries Leeds United look set to name an unchanged side at fellow unbeaten Premier League side Brighton on Saturday.

However, summer signing Luis Sinisterra could soon be pushing for a starting slot based on his hour-long display in Wednesday night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup second round victory against Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley at Elland Road.

Whites supporters in the 35,472 crowd were still buzzing after Sunday’s 3-0 victory against big guns Chelsea and it was Colombia international Sinisterra who got them off their feet with a cracking opening goal against the Tykes.

It has not been the easiest of introductions to life in England for the £21m recruit from Dutch side Feyenoord after pulling a hamstring in pre-season. He has only made fleeting Premier League appearances from the bench but on his full debut against the League One outfit he showcased his skills.

"We are very happy he was able to get his reward after his injury," Leeds assistant coach Rene Maric told the media.

“He showed glimpses of a very, very high potential but there is a lot more to come from him. He has a big variety of tools. He’s strong, he can hold up the ball, he’s fast, he’s smart, he can dribble and he can find a shot or the last pass. He is in the competition for places, for sure.”

After 21 minutes of conservative Leeds football, Sinisterra took the game by the throat, manipulating enough space to crash home from 25 yards. Ten minutes later his speed won a penalty which was slotted in by Mateusz Klich, another who showed he’s ready to face Brighton if required.

Barnsley pulled a goal back three minutes later when an unmarked Mads Andersen headed in Josh Benson’s free-kick. The visitors blew a chance to level shortly afterwards when Callum Styles won a penalty but fired the spot-kick onto the left post via Illan Meslier’s fingertips.

Leeds took total control after Klich curled in his second goal on 56 minutes, Sinisterra having a role in the build-up before departing to a standing ovation.

United made nine changes from the side which defeated Chelsea with skipper Liam Cooper playing the first half, his first action since June because of injury.

However, it is unlikely he’ll feature against Brighton as will striker Patrick Bamford whose groin injury continues to be monitored by the club’s medical staff.

The Seagulls, managed by former York City player Graham Potter, warmed up for their meeting with Leeds with a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Forest Green with an entirely different side which won 2-0 at West Ham at the weekend.

Potter will have a near full-strength squad to choose from to face Leeds with only Jeremy Sarmiento and Polish international Jakub Moder on the injured list.

Jesse Marsch’s men will travel to Wolves in the third round of the competition in early November. Leeds have already defeated Wanderers in the Premier League this season, beating the Midlands club 2-1 on the opening day at Elland Road.