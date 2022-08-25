YOUR journalist Joe Cooper reports £6.7 million needed to balance the City of York Council's books - well don't spend £3.5 million on bollards and there's a big reduction in Lib Dem debt.

Don't waste millions on blocking blue badge holders and annoying D'Agorne traffic schemes, not to mention unjustified £400,000 secret pay outs and the books would soon balance.

No wonder our council often features in Private Eye's "Rotten Boroughs" column.

Aspen saying the Government should give money to cover irresponsible council spending is a cop out.

The LibDem/Greens would spend less if it were their own money, fat chance of that happening as they play Monopoly with our high and increasing taxes.

John Zimnoch,

Osbaldwick,

York

---

Justice more important than revenge

JUST like T J Ryder in his letter in Thursday's York Press (Time to bring back the ' death penalty'), I find myself incensed by the tragic death of Olivia Pratt-Korbec, an innocent nine-year old-girl tragically killed in Liverpool, and hope the perpetrator of this horrendous crime is swiftly brought to justice .

As tragic as the event is, the return of the death penalty unfortunately is not the answer.

A lifetime sentence with minimum comforts in a no frills establishment would perhaps be more appropriate.

Justice for Olivia is more important than revenge.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street ,

Monkgate

York

---

Stick to the rules, Liz

SO Liz Truss has announced that she is not intending to have an ethics advisor.

Yes it is inconvenient when these folks pop up and find that Ministers are breaching the Ministerial Code, that the Prime Minister is failing to declare donations and that Members of Parliament are behaving improperly.

But rather than dispensing with the referred would it not be better if the players kept to the rules?

David Laverick,

Hobgate ,

York