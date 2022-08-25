YOUR journalist Joe Cooper reports £6.7 million needed to balance the City of York Council's books - well don't spend £3.5 million on bollards and there's a big reduction in Lib Dem debt.
Don't waste millions on blocking blue badge holders and annoying D'Agorne traffic schemes, not to mention unjustified £400,000 secret pay outs and the books would soon balance.
No wonder our council often features in Private Eye's "Rotten Boroughs" column.
Aspen saying the Government should give money to cover irresponsible council spending is a cop out.
The LibDem/Greens would spend less if it were their own money, fat chance of that happening as they play Monopoly with our high and increasing taxes.
John Zimnoch,
Osbaldwick,
York
---
Justice more important than revenge
JUST like T J Ryder in his letter in Thursday's York Press (Time to bring back the ' death penalty'), I find myself incensed by the tragic death of Olivia Pratt-Korbec, an innocent nine-year old-girl tragically killed in Liverpool, and hope the perpetrator of this horrendous crime is swiftly brought to justice .
As tragic as the event is, the return of the death penalty unfortunately is not the answer.
A lifetime sentence with minimum comforts in a no frills establishment would perhaps be more appropriate.
Justice for Olivia is more important than revenge.
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street ,
Monkgate
York
---
Stick to the rules, Liz
SO Liz Truss has announced that she is not intending to have an ethics advisor.
Yes it is inconvenient when these folks pop up and find that Ministers are breaching the Ministerial Code, that the Prime Minister is failing to declare donations and that Members of Parliament are behaving improperly.
But rather than dispensing with the referred would it not be better if the players kept to the rules?
David Laverick,
Hobgate ,
York
What is your view? Send us a letter
Feel strongly on an issue? Then join the debate and send us a letter to print in The Press and share online. Fill in the details via the Send Now button below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel