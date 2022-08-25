McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to the fast food restaurant next month and the prizes have been revealed.
Fans of the popular game could win a range of prizes while playing including four £100,000 cash prizes and 20 MINI Electric Cars.
Other prizes include a £2,000 holiday with TUI which 85 customers could claim plus 1000 customers could get their hands on a McDonald’s Gold Card, giving them one free meal every week for a year.
There’ll also be opportunities to get instant food wins and McDonald’s merchandise including reusable water bottles, bean bags and more.
Something special is coming in September. Keep your eyes double peel-ed 👀 pic.twitter.com/1m6ECcf1QW— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 11, 2022
That’s not all though as the fast food chain is bring back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets from September 7 and they’ll be included in the Monopoly game for the first time.
Six Spicy Chicken McNuggets will cost £3.49 and they’re also available in portions of 9 and 20 pieces. Customers will be able to taste new spicier Chili dip when tucking into them.
When does Mcdonald's Monopoly start?
Mcdonald's Monopoly is set to return on Wednesday September 7, 2022.
How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?
Peel sticker from food or drink packaging – You’ll either reveal a property or instant prize win.
Collect in the McDonald’s app – Scan your property code and complete the set to win.
Extra peel in McDonald’s app – Each property that you enter on the app will give you another chance to win a prize.
Both existing and new customers who are signed up to My McDonald’s Rewards will also receive a free code to play if they are signed up to all CRM emails.
Which menu items are included in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?
- Any cold drink
- Fries
- McFlurry
- Big Tasty
- Big Tasty with Bacon
- McPlant
- Big Flavour Wraps
- The Spicy Veggie Wrap
- 6 Spicy Chicken Nuggets
- 9 Spicy Chicken McNuggets
- 20 Spicy Chicken McNuggets Sharebox
- 3 Chicken selects
- 5 Chicken Selects
- Chicken Legend
- Cheese Sharebox
- Mozzarella Dippers
- McDonald’s Premium Salad
The holiday isn't over yet...— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 28, 2022
Introducing the McDonald's Summer Menu 2.0 😎 pic.twitter.com/ggrljY8YTz
Which prizes are available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?
Collect to Win prizes:
- £100k Cash
- MINI Electric Car
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- See Tickets £250 Events Voucher
- AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment
- Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- Nintendo Switch from Zavvi
Instant win prizes:
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- £1,000 Cash
- McDonald’s Gold Card - A Meal Per Week For A Year
- £200 for Passing Go!
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- McDonald's Bean Bag
- One4all Paramount+ Annual Subscription
- £100 Gift Card to Spend with a Variety of Retailers
- £80 Go Ape Activity Voucher
- Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Prezzybox £50 Voucher
- £30 I Saw It First Voucher
- GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box
- Hype Backpack
- Wrappz™Personalised Phone Case
- Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi
- McDonald's Reusable Water Bottle
- Pair of Cinema Tickets
- £75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays
- 10% off AO.com
- 40% Off Skullcandy
- 65% off at I Saw It First
- Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets
- £10 off at Buyagift
- 10% Off Go Ape Activities
- Readly 3 Month Digital Subscription
- 15% Off Zavvi
- Paramount+ 1 Month Subscription
- £5 off Prezzybox.com
- £5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com
- 15% off a GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription
Digital Peel Game prizes
- £100k Cash
- MINI Electric Car
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- See Tickets £250 Events Voucher
- AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment
- Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- Nintendo Switch from Zavvi
- £5 Cash
- £10 Cash
- £20 Cash
- £50 Cash
- £100 Cash
- Paramount+ 1-Month Subscription
- Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription
- £10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher
- JD £50 e-Gift Card
- The Athletic 1-Month Subscription
- The Athletic 3-Month Subscription
- £10 CeX Voucher
- McDonald's Tote Bag
- McDonald's Socks
- Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets
- 20% off McDonald’s purchase
- £5 off £15 spend McDonald’s purchase
- £1.99 Extra Value Meal
- Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase
Find out more about McDonald’s Monopoly via our explainer here.
