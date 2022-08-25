McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to the fast food restaurant next month and the prizes have been revealed.

Fans of the popular game could win a range of prizes while playing including four £100,000 cash prizes and 20 MINI Electric Cars.

Other prizes include a £2,000 holiday with TUI which 85 customers could claim plus 1000 customers could get their hands on a McDonald’s Gold Card, giving them one free meal every week for a year.

There’ll also be opportunities to get instant food wins and McDonald’s merchandise including reusable water bottles, bean bags and more.

Something special is coming in September. Keep your eyes double peel-ed 👀 pic.twitter.com/1m6ECcf1QW — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 11, 2022

That’s not all though as the fast food chain is bring back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets from September 7 and they’ll be included in the Monopoly game for the first time.

Six Spicy Chicken McNuggets will cost £3.49 and they’re also available in portions of 9 and 20 pieces. Customers will be able to taste new spicier Chili dip when tucking into them.

When does Mcdonald's Monopoly start?





Mcdonald's Monopoly is set to return on Wednesday September 7, 2022.

How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?





Peel sticker from food or drink packaging – You’ll either reveal a property or instant prize win.

Collect in the McDonald’s app – Scan your property code and complete the set to win.

Extra peel in McDonald’s app – Each property that you enter on the app will give you another chance to win a prize.

Both existing and new customers who are signed up to My McDonald’s Rewards will also receive a free code to play if they are signed up to all CRM emails.

Which menu items are included in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?





Any cold drink

Fries

McFlurry

Big Tasty

Big Tasty with Bacon

McPlant

Big Flavour Wraps

The Spicy Veggie Wrap

6 Spicy Chicken Nuggets

9 Spicy Chicken McNuggets

20 Spicy Chicken McNuggets Sharebox

3 Chicken selects

5 Chicken Selects

Chicken Legend

Cheese Sharebox

Mozzarella Dippers

McDonald’s Premium Salad

The holiday isn't over yet...



Introducing the McDonald's Summer Menu 2.0 😎 pic.twitter.com/ggrljY8YTz — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 28, 2022

Which prizes are available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?





Collect to Win prizes:

£100k Cash

MINI Electric Car

£2k Holiday with TUI

See Tickets £250 Events Voucher

AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy

Experience Day with Buyagift

Nintendo Switch from Zavvi

Instant win prizes:

£2k Holiday with TUI

£1,000 Cash

McDonald’s Gold Card - A Meal Per Week For A Year

£200 for Passing Go!

Experience Day with Buyagift

McDonald's Bean Bag

One4all Paramount+ Annual Subscription

£100 Gift Card to Spend with a Variety of Retailers

£80 Go Ape Activity Voucher

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy

Prezzybox £50 Voucher

£30 I Saw It First Voucher

GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box

Hype Backpack

Wrappz™Personalised Phone Case

Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi

McDonald's Reusable Water Bottle

Pair of Cinema Tickets

£75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays

10% off AO.com

40% Off Skullcandy

65% off at I Saw It First

Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets

£10 off at Buyagift

10% Off Go Ape Activities

Readly 3 Month Digital Subscription

15% Off Zavvi

Paramount+ 1 Month Subscription

£5 off Prezzybox.com

£5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com

15% off a GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription

Digital Peel Game prizes

£100k Cash

MINI Electric Car

£2k Holiday with TUI

See Tickets £250 Events Voucher

AO.com £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy

Experience Day with Buyagift

Nintendo Switch from Zavvi

£5 Cash

£10 Cash

£20 Cash

£50 Cash

£100 Cash

Paramount+ 1-Month Subscription

Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription

£10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher

JD £50 e-Gift Card

The Athletic 1-Month Subscription

The Athletic 3-Month Subscription

£10 CeX Voucher

McDonald's Tote Bag

McDonald's Socks

Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets

20% off McDonald’s purchase

£5 off £15 spend McDonald’s purchase

£1.99 Extra Value Meal

Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase

Find out more about McDonald’s Monopoly via our explainer here.