A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is raising a toast to walkers and fundraisers tackling a coast-to-coast walk, in celebration of its cold-serve cask pale ale.
Theakston's Brewery, located in Masham, is partnering with longstanding customer, The Lion Inn at Blakey Ridge, which has stocked its beers for over 40 years and is the highest stopover point on the 197-mile walk, to create a special feature in the form of a large photo frame.
The frame has been placed adjacent to the pub overlooking the beautiful North York Moors and references the famous inn’s position as the highest point on the route, as well as featuring the Theakston Summit Pale Ale pump clip and pint glass.
Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “At Theakston, we’re always very impressed when people take on epic challenges like the walk, especially when they do them for a good cause and we wanted to do our bit to help."
Until the end of the coast-to-coast walk season, walkers who share a photo featuring the frame with Theakston on social media, on either Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, will be in with a chance of claiming one of 10, £100 donations.
