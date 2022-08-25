A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is raising a toast to walkers and fundraisers tackling a coast-to-coast walk, in celebration of its cold-serve cask pale ale.

Theakston's Brewery, located in Masham, is partnering with longstanding customer, The Lion Inn at Blakey Ridge, which has stocked its beers for over 40 years and is the highest stopover point on the 197-mile walk, to create a special feature in the form of a large photo frame.