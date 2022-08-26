TENS of thousands of people turning up for their Covid booster jabs in York this autumn will notice the Askham Bar site looks quite different to the last time they were there.

Improvements carried out in the former car park off Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, include a new modular building, which replaces the large tent where some vaccinations used to be given.

Professor Mike Holmes, of primary care services provider Nimbuscare, says there is also a separate modular building for staff, and there has been facelift for the car park, with newly painted car parking spaces, dedicated parking for disabled people and a much clearer lay-out.

Writing in a weekly column for The Press, he says there is still a separate pedestrian/bike entrance for people arriving without a vehicle, and this has been more clearly signposted.

“We hope people coming this autumn will be pleasantly surprised by all the work that has been done to upgrade the facilities," he says.

"We’ve tried to focus on what people want to make their visit as smooth as possible.”

Prof Holmes says invitations will soon be going out to the first groups of eligible people for the booster jab.

"Please don’t worry, you will not be forgotten and we will be contacting you direct when the time is right," he says.

"People will be invited in phases so not everyone will be contacted at the same time."

A spokesperson said jabs will be given in both the new modular building and the smaller, older building which was used previously for jabs, and the centre will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 2pm on a Sunday, just by appointment at the moment.

The Government has announced that the booster will be available to all people aged 50 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, those aged 5 years and over in a clinical risk group and health and social care staff.

It says the boosters will involve vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, and people may be offered an updated combination version, which includes a half-dose of the previous vaccine combined with a half-dose of a vaccine against the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile , Prof Holmes has revealed why St Leonard's Hospice, situated near the vaccination centre, is close to his heart.

"Sadly, many people will need the support of a hospice during their life span, whether for themselves or for a loved-one," he says.

"I have seen the impact of this having lost my sister in law to breast cancer at the age of 32. The care provided and the high standards adhered to are a real testament to all hospices."