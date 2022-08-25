It's Results Day! Thousands of students in England and Wales are receiving the grades that will determine their next steps.
After months of studying, preparing and practising past papers, today is the day that students will find out how they fared.
But how do you think you’d do? We’ve put together a sample of GCSE questions from past papers so you can see if you’d be able to pass…
How did you do?
