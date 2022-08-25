A SUPERMARKET chain has announced it is looking to hire 390 store staff in Yorkshire between now and the end of the year.
In a boost to the local economy, Aldi is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.
This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as stock assistant and store assistant all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £48,490.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.
“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Yorkshire to become a part of our success.”
Stores in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Harrogate, Whitby and Scarborough.
The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.
Those interested in applying for Aldi jobs should visit: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.
