STAFF and pupils at a York school are "delighted" after celebrating its best ever GCSE results - bucking the trend of a drop nationally.

Year 11 pupils at All Saints RC School in the city are over the moon as they have hit the school's top grades - with more than 70 per cent achieving a strong pass in English and Maths - and 84 per cent bagging a standard pass in both of the subjects.

These top results have left the students in a great position to be able to move on to A-Level study at either All Saints or to the next stage in their lives at another school or college.

Headteacher at All Saints, Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, said her and staff at the school are delighted for the students after all of their hard work during their studies.

Sharon said: "Our school has seen a steady improvement in results over the last few years, however, these are the first set of publish results since 2019 and they are very much in line with our teacher assessed grades from 2020 and 2021.

"I couldn’t be more proud of what our young people have achieved. They have been supported every step of the way by a fantastic and committed team of staff and caring and supportive families and their hard work and dedication has been justly rewarded.

"We celebrate the achievements of all our young people, including those who have achieved a full complement of 9s and 8s - as well as those who have made excellent progress from their starting point.

"The challenges of the last few years have added different pressures and complexities to the lives of many of our students, but with the highest ever progress figures, I think we can conclude that the academic rigour students can expect at All Saints, combined with excellent pastoral support, is a combination for success.”

This is the second week running the school is celebrating after A-Level students at All Saints hit top grades last week - achieving the schools best ever published results until the release of GCSE today.

Nationally, the top grades for GCSEs are down on last year – but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, as UK students receive their results.

The proportion of candidates receiving the highest grades has fallen from last year, but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 26.3 per cent of entries were awarded 7 or above, down from 28.9 per cent in 2021 but up from 20.8 per cent in 2019.

A total of 2,193 16-year-olds in England taking at least seven GCSEs achieved a grade 9 in all their subjects. This is down from 3,606 in 2021.