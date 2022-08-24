A YORK Crown Court jury will continue its deliberations on Thursday in the trial of a 72-year-old charity founder accused of rape.

Giving evidence, Gordon Michael Campbell-Thomas alleged that a young woman initiated sex with him when she called round one evening in late 2020.

He claimed that matters developed after they watched a film together and had been drinking wine.

He alleged he was somewhat surprised by her actions when she initiated sexual activity but didn’t stop her.

“I was thinking, what is happening, what is happening,” he said giving evidence on the second day of his trial. “It was what it was. I didn’t think we were entering into a long-term relationship.”

He denied that he had had sex with the woman without her consent.

Campbell-Thomas, of Ascot Way, Acomb, denies two charges of rape.

The jury heard that the woman called round at Campbell-Thomas’ flat one evening, when she was upset.

He told the jury he gave her a red t-shirt as a present. She put it on and he put on a film.

They also had something to eat and drank wine.

She was smiling and laughing during the film, he alleged.

At one point she put out her hand and held his. He assumed she had wanted to make physical contact.

He estimated in the five to six hours that they were together, they had each drunk one to one and a half bottles of wine.

Campbell-Thomas alleged that the woman had started kissing him at about 11pm.

Then she had exposed her breasts and that had led to them having sex twice.

The woman has denied kissing Campbell-Thomas and exposing her breasts.

Cross-examining Campbell-Thomas, prosecution barrister Brian Russell alleged: “It was a very unusual situation, a young woman clearly emotionally upset and you took advantage of her.”

“No,” replied Campbell-Thomas.

The jury has heard there had been nothing romantic between the two before, though they had known each other for some time.

Asked why he hadn’t checked to see if the woman really wanted sex, given the circumstances, Campbell-Thomas replied: “If I didn’t ask, she didn’t say at any stage she didn’t want to do it.”

Campbell-Thomas alleged that after sex finished he suggested the woman stay the night.

She had refused, saying she had to leave. He offered to get her a taxi, but she again refused, saying she would find one for herself.

He alleged that after she left the house, he received a phone call from her.

In it the woman said that she didn’t know where she was but she was near some trees and a “No Trespassers” sign and that she could see the river.

At about 3am he had received a call saying that she had got home at 2.57am, he alleged.

Earlier in the trial, the woman alleged she could remember nothing about the evening from partway through the film and believed that her drink had been spiked.

The trial continues.