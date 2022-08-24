A MAN was treated by paramedics after a crash in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.47am today to Ouseburn Avenue in Acomb.
A spokesman for the service said: "York crews responded to a police request for assistance following a two car crash when a BMW had struck a waiting taxi.
"Nobody was trapped and one man was treated by paramedics for a possible back injury. Fire crew carried out scene safety."
