A MAN was treated by paramedics after a crash in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.47am today to  Ouseburn Avenue in Acomb.

A spokesman for the service said: "York crews responded to a police request for assistance following a two car crash when a BMW had struck a waiting taxi.

"Nobody was trapped and one man was treated by paramedics for a possible back injury. Fire crew carried out scene safety."