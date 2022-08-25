THE children of a York biker who died after a crash say he had a "heart made of pure gold, who would do anything for anyone".

Neil Bushby, 61, who lived at York Golf Club in Strensall, where he was head chef, died in hospital in Sheffield after being airlifted there, following his motorbike's collision with a car near Sherburn-in-Elmet on August 3.

Coroner Jonathan Leach, opening an inquest into his death, said the provisional cause of death was chest and abdominal injuries, and adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Neil's daughter Danielle and son Carl today paid tribute to him, saying: "Our dad had a heart made of pure gold, he would do anything for anyone, nothing was too much trouble.

York biker Neil Bushby, who has died after a crash

"He will be missed dearly not only by his children and grandson but by his huge family, many friends and colleagues also.

"He is now reunited with our late grandma and his mum Joan and our late brother and his son Jordan, who we only said goodbye to in November last year.

"We love you Dad, sweet dreams until the day we see you again."

Mike Wells, managing secretary at York Golf Club, also paid tribute to Neil, whom he described as a "fantastic guy".

He said: "If someone wanted something doing, he would do it if he could.

"If someone was off sick he would help behind the bar. He was always willing to help.

"He was a super guy. He had worked here for about six years and lived here."

He said everyone at the club was very shocked and saddened by his death.

Danielle said Neil's funeral would be held at 1.40pm on Tuesday, September 6 at York Crematorium, followed by a wake at the golf club.

She said her father had "loved his motorbikes and skulls", and so she suggested people might like to wear something representative of them, or the bright shirts or tops he also used to love.

"We will be collecting donations on the day for the amazing Yorkshire Air Ambulance, who performed a life saving procedure at the scene of dad’s accident and got him to Sheffield," she said.

"We honestly can’t thank them enough for all they did, so we couldn’t think of a more deserving charity to raise money for."

Meanwhile, Neil's family have also launched a fundraising drive to pay for a memorial bench by which they can remember him.

With a target of £500, the appeal, which can be found by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-neil-bushby, has already raised £750.