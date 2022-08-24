TICKETS go on sale tomorrow for a fun-filled festive family event which is all set to return to York this year.

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland is set to return to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in York this year, and the event will include the Ice Factor outdoor skating rink, vintage funfair and Santa’s Grotto.

It will be open from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, January 8 next year with tickets on sale from 10am tomorrow (August 25).

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has been a regular Christmas attraction at York Designer Outlet since 2010, and this year will mark its 17th season in York; the event made its debut as The Ice Factor on the Eye of York in 2005.

The Ice Factor – the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink at 975 sq m - will once again have a 30ft high sparkling Christmas tree as its centrepiece. Surrounded by illuminated trees, log cabins, the rink side cafe and a viewing platform, this magical setting makes for the perfect festive experience for all ages. New this year will be the Winter Garden with heated covered picnic tables as an alternative outdoor eating area, with The Dog Haus cabin selling a range of hot dogs, mulled wine and the best hot chocolate in town.

Overlooking the ice rink is The Chalet, a cosy alpine-themed, après-skate café and an ideal spot to warm up after a session on the ice or to watch the skaters glide past. Tasty winter-warming food and drinks as well as sweet treats will be available to purchase, and private parties can also be arranged.

The vintage funfair features rides from the golden era of fairgrounds. Speed and thrills await on the 1936 Speedway, the 1937 Brooklands Dodgems or the stunning 1930s Chair-o-Plane. Muffin the Mule, Hush Hush the train and Toy Set will delight children, as will the games stalls offering prizes galore.

Christmas would not be the same without a visit to Santa and his elves. Visitors can follow the path through the snowy enchanted woodland to find his cosy log cabin and collect a special gift.

Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York said: “We are delighted to welcome Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland back to its home at York Designer Outlet. The event has become a fixture in the festive calendar for many families not only from York but from further afield, with activities for all ages to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to tick off the Christmas shopping list!”

James Cundall, Producer of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland also said: “We are excited to be planning the return of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Every year we look to make changes to enhance the festive experience, and this year we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Winter Garden as an alternative alfresco spot to enjoy a hot chocolate and a bratwurst and soak up the magical setting.”

Tickets for a one-hour skating session at The Ice Factor are priced at £13.50 for adults and £12.50 for children and concessions.

Family packages are available for families of three, four or five. Tickets for parents and toddlers aged 4 and under are priced at £13.50 from Monday to Friday during term time. Special packages are also available for parties, schools, clubs and youth groups, with discounts applying to groups of 20 or more. Booking is recommended for skating at The Ice Factor, and an Early Bird discount of 10% off these prices is available now until September 30, by using the code EARLYBIRD10 at checkout, either through www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or directly at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theicefactor. Online booking fee applies.