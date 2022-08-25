FAMILY of a York man who died from an asbestos-related cancer is appealing to his former workmates at the Rowntree's factory in the city for information.

George Derek Eggleton, known as Derek, died in November 2019 aged 86 after being diagnosed with mesothelioma - a terminal cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos often decades earlier.

Following Derek's death, his nephew John Varney, instructed asbestos-related disease experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness, to see if it is linked to his work history.

Now, they are appealing to any of Derek’s former workmates to come forward with information on where his exposure may have taken place.

The family is particularly looking to trace anyone who recalls the working conditions Derek would have experienced during his employment at Rowntree and Co Limited in Haxby Road, York, between 1961 and 1964.

Derek’s role as a boiler man with Rowntree’s involved him operating, maintaining and repairing the factory boiler.

Hannah Robinson, the expert asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting the family, said: “It’s been a very difficult time for the family following Derek’s death from this terrible disease and his death came as a real shock.

“We come across many families devastated by the impact of asbestos exposure and we look to support them as they seek the answers they deserve.

“Derek died before he could begin his search for answers and sadly, his wife, Doris Eggleton, died shortly afterwards, leaving their family to continue their efforts to discover where Derek may have encountered asbestos, which he felt was likely to have been during his working life.

“While nothing can make up for the pain the family have been through, any detail could make all the difference in providing Derek’s family with the answers they deserve.”

Doris, Derek's wife, sadly died just months after him in April 2020.

Their nephew, John, said it's still hard to believe his aunt and uncle are no longer with the family.

He said: "They were such a devoted couple that we think Derek’s death just hit our aunt really hard and was a double tragedy for the family.

“Derek had been in good health prior to his diagnosis and we know he was planning to take things further and discover where he may have encountered asbestos, but sadly the disease progressed too quickly for that to be possible.

“If anyone who worked at Rowntree’s, or who knew Derek from his time there could come forward it would be a big help in being able to find out answers in Derek’s memory.”

Anyone with information that may assist with the case is asked to contact Hannah Robinson on 0113 394 6842 or email: Hannah.Robinson@IrwinMitchell.com