A POPULAR York florist is riding high after being crowned one of the best in the UK.

Acomb florist Floral Elegance, run by Westfield ward councillor Sue Hunter, has been accepted as a full member of the exclusive Good Florist Guide, the gold standard of floristry and the only merit-based guide in the world for florists.

Cllr Hunter said she is “thrilled” to be in the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists.

She said: “We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide.

"It is our twentieth anniversary in October and so this accolade has come in a very special year for us.”

Caroline Marshall-Foster, editor of industry bible The Florist Magazine, and founder of Good Florist Guide set it up as a way to ensure customers always receive top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.

Caroline said: “You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist and without it costing an arm or a leg.

"The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry.

"It allows consumers to know that the florist they use is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special."

No one can just buy their way in to the guide.

To be part of it, florists undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved and invited to join.

Floral Elegance submitted a detailed description of their floristry business, including the range available and services offered as well as images of their business premises, their design work, their team and even the delivery vehicle.

It was then assessed by industry experts to ensure it met the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.