A probationary police officer’s career hangs in the balance after it was ruled that she urinated in the shop’s changing room and then lied about it to her boss.

PC Amelia Pearson sobbed as it was found that she had left a puddle of urine in a cubicle in Urban Outfitters when she was caught short during a boozy day out with her friend in York.

A Cleveland Police disciplinary panel heard how the young officer ignored being told there was no toilets and headed into a changing cubicle instead.

The PC categorically denied the allegation when she gave evidence at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium but accepted she became ‘flustered’ because she feared her career would come ‘crashing down’ on her.

This morning, the legally qualified panel chairperson, Ogheneruona Iguyovwe, said the force maintained the officer’s version of events changed throughout the investigation as more details were revealed to her.

The panel ruled that the officer’s behaviour constituted gross misconduct.

She added: “Police are expected to maintain high standards of behaviour, they have to always think about how the members of the public with a view to their behaviour, even when off duty.”

Ms Iguyovwe said the panel accepted the evidence of the two shop workers as they had nothing to gain from not telling the truth.

A criminal investigation was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service due to a lack of evidence to secure a conviction.

Urban Outfitters, York. Picture: GOOGLE

At times fighting back tears, the young officer remained adamant that she had only popped into the changing rooms to adjust her underwear and profusely denied urinating in the cubicle when she gave evidence.

The officer admitted that she was ‘tipsy’ after enjoying a bottomless brunch where she downed half a bottle of prosecco and three cocktails before moving onto another bar for a Jack Daniels and coke and then heading into the store to look at clothes.

However, two members of shop staff gave a different version of events when they gave evidence during the three-day hearing.

Ryan Weir told the panel he was ‘quite shocked’ by the situation when the officer came out of the cubicle and quickly left the city centre shop.

Giving evidence, he said: “Once she had left the changing room there was a large wet patch on the floor – it had seeped into the wood.

“Visually, you couldn’t tell anything but there was a strong smell coming off it – it smelled of urine.”

And his supervisor, Nicole Bean, said the woman rushed past them both before leaving the shop ‘hastily’.

She said Miss Shearer’s friend was also asked to leave the busy shop as she was in an inebriated state in another department and looking for her missing friend.

Ms Bean said the changing rooms were closed for three days while ‘biohazard’ deep clean was carried out, leaving the business £492 out of pocket.

The panel has now retired to consider what, if any, punishment is required after they found the allegations proven.