YORK'S newest restaurant will open tomorrow - offering an eight-course tasting menu for £120.

The restaurant, Legacy, will be serving customers from tomorrow at its base within The Grand, York - the city's only five-star hotel.

At its helm will be head chef Ahmed Abdalla who has previously worked at award-winning city restaurant, Skosh, in Micklegate.

From tomorrow, diners will be offered an eight-course tasting menu, priced at £120 per person. They can pair it with a classic wine flight at £60 per person or at an extra £90 per person for the prestige wine flight.

The restaurant will have 26 covers and the menu will focus on sustainability and feature locally-sourced ingredients.

Chef Ahmed Abdalla at Legacy at The Grand, York

To give you a flavour of what the £120 menu offers, here is an example of a sample menu:

* Parkerhouse roll: with cultured butter and goats herb butter;

* Jersey Royal veloute: with oak-smoked cheddar and chicken skin;

* Bbq langoustine: with carrot, ravioli;

* Celeriac: with black garlic;

* Halibut: with cauliflower, mousseline sauce;

* Trio of Yorkshire lamb: with turnip, courgette;

* Annabel’s strawberry: with lavender, chamomile;

* Grand honey: with Yuzu, elderflower.

Vegetarian and vegan menus will be available too and while accompanying wine flights can be ordered, customers can also choose from the restaurant's wine list which includes some 150 varieties.

Ahmed said: "I look forward to enhancing The Grand’s renowned traditional offering by utilising a modern approach to British cuisine.”

The interiors have been constructed by designers Faber, with environmentally conscious choices being made throughout, says bosses.

Inside, the design will reflect the building’s iconic and historic features with modern twists, including blueprint murals, oak panelling, sculptural lighting, industrial ironwork and crisp colour contrasts.

First look at Legacy - the new restaurant to open this summer at The Grand in York. Artist's impression

The new restaurant is the latest change at The Grand. In 2018, it opened its multi-million pound 100-room extension .

The expansion was part of a £15 million redevelopment at the York site, which saw the hotel nearly double its number of luxury bedrooms.

The new rooms were inspired by the building’s Edwardian history as the former headquarters of the North Eastern Railway and were designed to complement the hotels existing 107 bedrooms.

In March 2019, the hotel opened its own Cookery School, offering a selection of classes catering to all kinds of abilities, tastes and ages.

The hotel first opened in 2010 - becoming the city’s first and only five-star hotel. It cost £20 million to turn the Grade II-listed former railway headquarters into a luxury hotel. Back then, it was called the Cedar Court Grand Hotel.

Click here to find out more.