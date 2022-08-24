A MAN was left unconscious after being attacked outside a fast food restaurant in York.

North Yorkshire Police say that at abour 12.15am on Saturday (August 20) a man punched a a delivery driver to the ground, leaving him unconscious and requiring hospital treatment outside McDonald's in Blake Street in York city centre.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image or anyone with information about the incident that could help the investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We realise the image is not clear, but we hope that someone will still be able to identify the man.

"If you can help, please email jonathan.mansell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jonathan Mansell.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12220148165 when passing on information.