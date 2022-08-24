A HORSEBOX driver from stables near York has suffered life-threatening injuries and a racehorse was killed in an horrific crash.

Diane Jackson was driving a horsebox containing Lincoln Pride back to David O'Meara's stables at Little Helmsley, between York and Stamford Bridge, when it was involved in a head-on collision with a Range Rover.

The crash happened on Sunday on the A47 in Norfolk as she returned from Great Yarmouth, where the horse had won the opening 6f handicap as 4-7 favourite.

Diane, who is in her 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she remains with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his passenger, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries.

The horse died at the scene after the horsebox reportedly ended up in a ditch.

Racing Post has reported David O'Meara as confirming that his horsebox was involved in a crash, the horse was killed and the driver Diane Jackson was injured.

He said she was conscious but was still being assessed. "She's been with me for eight or nine years and everyone in the yard is very upset," he said. "It's an awful thing to happen."

Lincoln Pride was an Irish-born filly and had been a three-time winner this year at Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth.

The long, open stretch of the A47 - which links the village of Acle with Great Yarmouth - was closed for nearly nine hours after the collision,which was attended by several fire and ambulance crews.

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and phone PC Callum Walchester on 101 or email: callum.walchester@suffolk.police.uk, quoting incident NC-21082022-292.