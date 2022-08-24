A MAJOR North Yorkshire road is set to close for three weeks while repair work is carried out.

The Sutton Bank stretch of the A170 between Helmsley and Thirsk will close from 7am on Sunday, September 11, until 7pm on Sunday, October 2, while maintenance is carried out.

This work will be surveying the entire slope, stabilising the south hairpin bend to prevent landslips and carrying out maintenance on the rock face to prevent any falls.

It will be the most extensive maintenance programme at Sutton Bank in recent history.

For the second year, the diversion will not follow the caravan route and instead the route is:

A19 south from Thirsk to York Ring Road

East along York Ring Road to junction with A64

North on A64, joining A169 to Pickering, and back onto the A170

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: "Access to homes on Sutton Bank will be maintained whenever possible.

"However, due to the nature of the works there may be times when access is restricted."

The executive member for highways and transportation at North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “These major works on Sutton Bank will ensure that it remains structurally sound and hopefully reduce the need for longer closures in future.

“Our annual maintenance scheme usually takes a week, so we appreciate the added disruption that the extended timescale will cause. We ask the public for their understanding and co-operation while the work is ongoing.”

Cllr Alyson Baker, member for the Hillside and Raskelf division, said: “The short-term disruption of this annual maintenance scheme is outweighed by the long-term benefits. We are asking road users to familiarise themselves with the official diversion route and allow extra time for journeys.”

On September 21 and 22, road maintenance will also take place on the A170 Sutton Road between Felixkirk Road and Moor Lane.

Access to Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe will be maintained, but road users are being warned of delays.

For further information including details of the diversion, go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map