A 'WORLD-FAMOUS' heritage site near York has set out an ambitious but necessary 15-year plan to revive and regenerate the "special place."

Castle Howard has announced its "masterplan" for the 9,000-acre estate to help restore its heritage and revive neighbouring rural communities. The plan also responds to a range of environmental issues by evolving the way it approaches land management.

The 15-year vision, aligned with the Ryedale Local Plan, comes as the estate renews its commitment to safeguarding its architectural heritage, but it also aims to respond to local needs including provision of housing, village services and local employment opportunities.

Jasper Hasell, the newly appointed estate chief executive, said: “2022 represents a watershed moment in the estate’s long history, when fresh challenges and opportunities call for a bold and integrated strategy to ensure the delicate balance between continuity and change.

“Against the background of rising restoration costs, the impact of Covid-19, the climate and biodiversity emergencies and lack of rural housing and services, what we do now not only helps secure the future of Castle Howard but also ensures a positive legacy for our local communities and the wider environment in which they live, work and play.”

The Castle Howard Masterplan is being developed around three key purposes - 'Restore, Regenerate and Revive' - underpinned by a significant amount of research, analysis and expertise to help ensure its successful delivery.

The plan intends to breathe new life into heritage buildings, repurposing them for enterprises including additional overnight accommodation and recreational facilities.

It also aims to regenerate the site by improving soil health and water management are key elements of the new land management approach whilst also expanding access to green spaces for public health, well-being and education.

Castle Howard will set a new standard in ‘Purposeful Development’, which will play a key role in reviving neighbouring rural communities. This will include providing purposefully designed, sustainable housing and services and facilitating additional enterprises, employment and connectivity to help transform villages into thriving places for people to live, work and play.

Every pound raised by the Estate’s Purposeful Development and expanded business enterprises will be reinvested into the conservation of the buildings, land and further enhancing local communities.

Nicholas Howard, who has lived on the site since 2017, said: "We passionately believe in our purpose to secure a restored and flourishing estate that supports thriving communities and a healthy environment. Our aim is for future generations to look back at what we started and appreciate the condition of the buildings and environment we pass on to them.

"During our lifetime we are custodians of this special place, our responsibility is to hand it on for generations to come in a better condition for greater enjoyment and appreciation. Our Castle Howard is everybody’s Castle Howard.”