YORK and North Yorkshire motorists are facing big bills after they failed to respond to court summons about speeding. All were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Edward Wharton, 45, of St Giles Court, off Gillygate, York, must pay £2,156 after he was convicted of three offences of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on three occasions in Bradford. He was fined £1,980 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.
Gary Thomas Walker, 52, of Monkton Road, Heworth, must pay £2,156 and was banned from driving for 12 months after he was convicted of three offences of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on two occasions in Bradford and one in Wakefield. He was fined £1,980 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.
Peter Harvey, 40, of High Street, Cawood, must pay £574 and has four penalty points after he was convicted of speeding at Walton near Wetherby. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Daniel Harris, 33, of The Leyes, Osbaldwick, must pay £574 and has four penalty points after he was convicted of speeding in Walton near Wetherby. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
