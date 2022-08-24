YORK and North Yorkshire motorists are facing big bills after they failed to respond to court summons about speeding. All were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Edward Wharton, 45, of St Giles Court, off Gillygate, York, must pay £2,156 after he was convicted of three offences of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on three occasions in Bradford. He was fined £1,980 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.