TIME after time we here of murders committed by gangs that are rising all over the country.

This has culminated in the death of a nine-year-girl in Liverpool.

Throughout all these killings, I have yet to hear a politician or police chief or anyone else supposed to be in authority say "let's have the restoration of the death penalty".

Their sole aim is to try to rehabilitate the perpetrators of these senseless murders and they totally ignore the wishes of the population.

But there again, isn't that politics over and over again in every part of their so called, building a better society?

TJ Ryder,

Huntsmans Walk,

Acomb,

York

---

Time to fix Wyre Pond

READING the article in Wednesday's Press (Duck Pond in 'dire state' after hot spell) related to Wyre Pond in Haxby, now is an ideal time for the local volunteers to get involved to clear the debris, cut back the trees and perhaps deepen the pond.

The Liberal Democrat councillors who were so successful in the campaign to keep a Barclays Bank presence could perhaps channel there enthusiasm into the maintenance of the pond?

For years the local fire brigade used to practice using their hoses to clear the paths and roads of mud and rubbish following the flooding on the River Ouse; surely a couple of fire appliances could practice their trade and fill Wyre Pond ?

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate

York

---

Bollards are a waste of money

ANOTHER waste of money created by City of York Council!

The Manchester Arena bomb was carried in by pedestrian means!

Terrorists are dreadful, but also devious and will use any means of delivery.

Les Fraser,

Barney Lane,

Flaxton,

York