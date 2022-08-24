A MUSIC and arts provider in York, which works with people to help them beat barriers such as disabilities and homelessness, celebrated top results last week.

Hidden behind the excitement and headline figures last week when hundreds of young people found out their A Level results, Tang Hall SMART CIC, a community music and arts provider based at The Burnholme Centre, was quietly celebrating its own successes.

The provider works with people who have significant barriers such as homelessness, autism, complex mental health difficulties, learning disabilities and addiction.

Their twelve Level 3 students all passed their Level 3 Music Diploma, with half gaining distinction or distinction plus.

CEO and Founder of Tang Hall SMART, Sue Williamson, said: “We have been delivering Level 1 and 2 qualifications since we started up in 2014, but this was the first year we had entered people for the full Level 3 Music Diploma.

"Most of our students have Education and Health Care Plans, three had been to Applefields Special School before coming to us, three had been to Danesgate, three had been homeless and one is currently living in a homeless hostel – so you can see, we really are working with people who are disadvantaged. But the results were phenomenal."

Rebecca Partridge, who has Down’s Syndrome and who has just passed her Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma, studied at Applefields just prior to coming to Tang Hall SMART.

Sue said: “Rebecca is probably the highest achieving musician nationally, perhaps internationally, who has Down’s Syndrome. She is a superb drummer and has great musicality. She thoroughly deserves this success.

"It is an amazing thing to witness her progress, and to see her gaining results that a student at a mainstream sixth form or college would be proud of.”

One of the other students who attained their Level 3 Diploma was Ewan Howarth, who had also been educated at Applefields Special School before joining Tang Hall SMART. Ewan has Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, but this has never stopped him being a huge fan of grunge music and a grunge-style drummer.

Ewan said that Tang Hall SMART makes him a better person. "It’s my happy place," he added.

Meanwhile, Ewan's mum, Jackie, said that her son has never been happier - and the care he has received at Tang Hall SMART has been "breath-taking."

Sue said that all staff at the provider are so proud of all the Level 3 students.

“For every one of them I could tell you a story of struggle and progress. There are so many wonderful things going on daily here, that it's easy to get oblivious to it. Tomorrow, we are going through it all again when our Level 1 and 2 results come out," she added.