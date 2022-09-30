The Grand, York, the city’s finest hotel has opened its exceptional new fine dining restaurant, Legacy. Head chef, Ahmed Abdalla, has created a menu which is dedicated to local provenance and showcases classic Yorkshire produce with a modern twist, alongside an exceptional wine list.

As well as an eight-course tasting menu, the restaurant offers an immersive wine pairing crafted by the in-house sommelier.

“I am inspired by the processes of the pioneers of York’s past; those individuals who turned their imagination into reality, which can now be seen in iconic buildings, revolutionary railways and the heritage of this great city,” says Abdalla.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to look at things through a new lens, delivering traditional ingredients in an exciting new style whilst fully utilising the great produce Yorkshire has to offer.”

Abdalla’s professional background includes York restaurant, Skosh, Yorebridge House in the Yorkshire Dales and stages at Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park and Whatley Manor’s restaurant The Dining Room.

Legacy’s interiors have been constructed by industry-leading designers, Faber. With sustainability being of great importance for both the build and culinary operation, environmentally conscious choices have been made throughout, whilst paying homage to the pioneering spirit of the inspiring engineers and architects of York’s past.

The setting is bold yet elegant, seating up to 26 covers, with interiors demonstrating the building’s iconic and historic features with modern twists, including blueprint murals, oak panelling, sculptural lighting, industrial ironwork, and crisp colour contrasts.

Guests are welcomed in to enjoy a glass of English sparkling wine and canapés in the restaurant for a personal introduction from the chef, with an overview of the dishes. Legacy boasts innovative cuisine with locality, sustainability, and great northern hospitality at its core.

“We are delighted to be advancing the hotel’s culinary offering in such a unique way,” adds Simon Mahon, general manager. “Undoubtedly, this will enhance our guests’ experience, particularly so for those who are enthused by fine dining and the best of British cuisine. Adding to this, it elevates our wonderful city’s growing food scene.”

The team at Legacy invites guests to indulge in the new culinary offering with the opportunity to elevate it further with an overnight stay at The Grand itself. Book now on the website or call 01904 380038.

thegrandyork.co.uk