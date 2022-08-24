EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of a man in need of help beside a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.43am today (August 24) to the banks of the river Ouse close to Clifton Bridge in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb assisted one man from the waters edge and left him in care of the ambulance service."
