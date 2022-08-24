THE family of a man found dead at a house in East Yorkshire have been found.
Humberside Police say Edmond Richardson was found to have died at his home on Matson Road, Bridlington, on Sunday, August 14.
The force appealed yesterday for help to locate the 70-year-old's family.
A police spokesman has now said: "Following our appeal yesterday, we can now confirm we have been in contact with the next of kin of 70-year-old Edmond from Bridlington.
"Thank you to all those who shared the appeal."
."
