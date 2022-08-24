EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man in a North Yorkshire river.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out yesterday afternoon (August 23) after reports a man had gone into the river in Tadcaster.

A spokesman for the service said: "This afternoon Tadcaster on call crew responded to reports of a male in the River Wharfe.

"A man was located, stabilised and extricated with minor injuries."

