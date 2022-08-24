EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a man in a North Yorkshire river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out yesterday afternoon (August 23) after reports a man had gone into the river in Tadcaster.
A spokesman for the service said: "This afternoon Tadcaster on call crew responded to reports of a male in the River Wharfe.
"A man was located, stabilised and extricated with minor injuries."
Tacaster Fire Station is currently recruiting.
Click here to find out more.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article