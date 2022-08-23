A POPULAR coffee shop will close its doors in York today and moved to a new location.
Costa at Monks Cross will be closing today (August 23), however, customers will be able to get their coffee fix from Thursday (August 25) from their new cafe in one of the pods at the shopping centre opposite River Island at the shopping centre.
When The Press first reported on the move back in May, a Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that we are moving our Costa Coffee store to a new location on Monks Cross Shopping Park, York, with the new store set to open in late August 2022.
"All team members from the current Costa Coffee store situated on the retail park will move to the new store when it opens. We look forward to sharing further details of this new store opening in due course.”
The relocation should help fill the pods, which were created after a refurbishment of the centre. Existing operators include Greggs, Cooplands and Holland & Barrett.
Claire's also announced plans for one of the standalone kiosks earlier this year.
