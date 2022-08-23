YORK Art Gallery has bought a 'spectacular' ceramic 'clay painting.'

The gallery was helped in acquiring the work from Phoebe Collings-James by the Contemporary Art Society, with support from the Art Fund, the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Fund, and Sarah Nichols.

‘How many times can I surrender to you? (your living has taught me how not to die)’ features in the gallery's exhibition Body Vessel Clay, which brings together artworks by three generations of Black women artists working with clay.

A spokesperson said Collings-James referred to her work as a ‘clay painting,’ emerging from her desire to push clay into new forms and explore its structural qualities.

Phoebe said she was 'honoured' for her clay painting to be part of the gallery's collection.

Helen Walsh, the gallery's curator of ceramics, said the acquisition was an exciting addition to its rich collection of work by leading British ceramicists from the nineteenth century through the present day.

‘How many times can I surrender to you? (your living has taught me how not to die)’ can be seen in Body Vessel Clay at York Art Gallery until September 18.