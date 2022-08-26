A MOSQUE in York is holding an open day for the local community to come and learn about its faith and lifestyle.

York Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Bull Lane, Tang Hall, is holding its first open day following the pandemic, on Saturday, September 3, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

The open day is part of a UK-wide 'Visit My Mosque' initiative, held annually by the Muslim Council of Britain, which will see more than 250 mosques opening their doors over the same weekend to help to build bridges with their neighbours.

A YouGov poll held in 2018 found that 70 per cent of people had never visited a place of worship other than their own, according to the Muslim Council of Britain.

York Mosque's Committee team speaking at Unity Iftar event in Ramadan Picture: York Mosque

Mohamad Said Douba, the mosque secretary, said: "We want to welcome the local community of York, and bring everyone together to learn about the day to day life of a Muslim and show what we do inside the mosque.

"We want to help promote a mutual understanding with people, answer common questions and combat the misunderstandings.

"Of course, people are always welcome to the mosque on any day at any time."

Guests will be taken on guided tours around the mosque, and speakers will give presentations teaching all about Islam, including an exhibition about Jesus in Islam and a 'Question and Answer' session.

Eid celebrations at York Mosque in April Picture: York Mosque

There will be Islamic culture stalls, including a 'how to style' a hijab stall, which is the headscarf worn by Muslim women, henna hand decorating, refreshments, children's activities, and a stall to give guests the opportunity to ask questions.

Children will be performing a play, which tells the story of a young boy who learns the importance of being truthful, inspired by a historical event within Islam.

One worshipper at the mosque, who helps to run the women's convert group, said: "I think people should come along, whether that’s people of a different faith or no faith, even if they’re not interested in Islam or religion, because people often have misconceptions about what it means to be Muslim.

“I think it's important for us to provide the space and opportunity to try and address this and answer questions."

This open day comes after York Mosque's 'Unity Iftar' event, the evening meal Muslims break their Ramadan fasts with, in April, which was attended by over 400 people.

Women's prayer hall on the day Rachael Maskell MP and North Yorkshire Police attended Iftar Picture: Emily Horner

The mosque's daily Iftar gatherings were attended this year by Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, members of North Yorkshire Police, including the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, and North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, and the York Civic Party.

The mosque requests that guests please dress modestly as is expected in any place of worship, such as loose fitted clothing, long sleeves, and full length trousers or skirts.

To register your interest, click here, although drop-ins are welcome.