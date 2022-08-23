THIS weekend a popular outdoor market will be popping up not one, but twice in a North Yorkshire city.

Market organisers Little Bird Made will be setting up on Sunday (August 28) in and Monday (August 29) in Ripon.

The markets will take place in Ripon Market Place from 10am – 3pm each day.

A spokesman said: "At each market there will be the usual range of stalls to cater for all your shopping needs, so if its products to stock up your kitchen cupboards or a new candle to scent your home they will have it all and lots more.

"There will be homeware, skin and body care, art, photography, home fragrance, clothing and accessories, children’s toys, crafts, food, drink and lots of sweet treats to celebrate the weekend.

"All our markets are a great day out for all the family even your pets.

"They are outdoors, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

"We also encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public.

"Stall holders travel from across the Yorkshire area and many of them create unique handmade items that are not available from larger retailers.

"The ethos behind Little Bird Made has always been to shop local, and this doesn’t just mean shopping at the markets.

"As most of the markets are held within town centres they aim to encourage people to use the local shops and businesses within their own towns and villages as well.

"You don’t need to travel to larger towns to go clothes shopping, there will be a wide range of clothing and accessory stalls this weekend, with everything from children’s clothing through to bespoke items for adults."

One of the stall holders at Little Bird Made, Ripon

For further information on any of the events or to sign up to the mailing list for updates on 2022 market dates and locations visit www.littlebirdmade.com or email info@littlebirdmade.co.uk Alternately follow @LittleBirdMade on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.