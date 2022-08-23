A CAR has crashed into a ditch in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle incident happened in Railway Street, Pocklington, at just after 11pm yesterday.
It said firefighters were called to the scene after the car went into a ditch but no one was trapped and the incident was left with police.
