POLICE on routine patrol in North Yorkshire couldn't quite believe their eyes when this car actually drove past them.
A police spokesman said officers were out in Catterick yesterday (August 22) when they spotted the black five-door car with its bonnet, front bumper and front wings missing entirely.
He said: "It’s often said that our roads policing officers have eagle eyes but it doesn't take exceptional eyesight to spot the missing bodywork on this vehicle.
"We were on routine patrol in Catterick yesterday when this vehicle drove past, yes drove past!
"Needless to say we quickly brought it to a stop.
"The driver thought it was okay to go for a test drive around the area without a bonnet - not something we would advise.
"The vehicle was seized for no insurance and the driver reported for a number of offences."
