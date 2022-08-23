A POPULAR duck race in a North Yorkshire town has been postponed due to the recent dry weather.

Organisers have taken the decision to move this year’s Helmsley Duck Race, which was due to take place on Monday, August 29, until there has been more rainfall.

The event involves racing 750 ducks down the beck at Helmsley.

Proceeds from the day are donated to the Helmsley branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), who organise the race.

Souvenir Secretary of the RNLI Helmsley branch, Nick Boyes, said that a rescheduled date could not be set at present as it would depend on the weather over the coming weeks.

“We need the river level to rise,” he said.

“There’s no way we can get 750 ducks down a dry riverbed.”

At the duck race, first place receives £40, second £20, third £10 and the last duck £5.

The Helmsley branch of the RNLI hold events throughout the year to fundraise for the charity.

These include stalls at the markets in Kirkbymoorside and in Helmsley.

The charity also had a stall at this year’s Ryedale Show.

More information about the RNLI can be found online here: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/community-fundraising-groups/helmsley-fundraising-branch