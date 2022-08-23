A DRUG dealer in a North Yorkshire town has been jailed for more than two years following a police investigation.

Aaron James Harris, 24, of Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court today (August 23).

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

Harris’ offending occurred in Scarborough between November 3 2021 and January 16 2022 and was uncovered by officers from the Operation Expedite Proactive Team.

It centred around the activities of a ‘deal-line’ linked to two mobile phones which were used to offer the supply of cocaine.

Police Constable Jessie Landers, who led the investigation, said: “The successful conviction of Harris was built upon detailed analysis of call data and mobile phone downloads.

“We were able to prove beyond any doubt that the two phones were linked to Harris, and it was clear from the text message broadcasts that he was offering the sale of cocaine during this two-month period.

“The investigation team welcomes the custodial sentence, and this result is another stark warning to those involved in drug-related crime that we will track them down and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.