A CHARITY'S annual coffee morning event is returning next month, bringing people together over a cuppa to raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

This year, the official event date for Macmillan Cancer Support's event is Friday September 30, but a coffee morning can be held at any time.

A spokesperson for Macmillan said: "There are an infinite number of reasons to host a Coffee Morning.

"Macmillan is doing whatever it takes to support people with cancer. We’re at the end of the phone. We’re online. Macmillan volunteers are supporting people through treatment.

"But, we can’t do it on our own. We rely almost entirely on public donations to make a difference. That’s why it’s never been more important to host a Coffee Morning to ensure Macmillan can continue to deliver the services that people living with cancer desperately need."

Every penny raised at a Coffee Morning helps Macmillan to provide support for people with cancer, who need it now more than ever.

For the first time ever, Costa Coffee will be joining M&S Food as another headline partner of this year’s event and the charity is welcoming back Betty Crocker as official sponsor of the coffee morning.

To get involved, sign up now on the Macmillan website.