ANOTHER York resident has fallen victim to the railway industry's asbestos timebomb.

An inquest heard that Fragkoulis Lignos, 58, of Naburn Lane, Fulford, died after developing mesothelioma, the asbestos-related cancer.

Coroner Jonathan Leach said Mr Lignos was born and raised in Athens, Greece, but moved to the UK in 1987, after which he began to work in the railway industry.

He went to his GP with back and shoulder pains last October and mesothelioma was later diagnosed.

He was admitted to St Leonard's Hospice on May 9 and died there on May 16.

Mr Leach said Mr Lignos, a married man with a loving and supportive family, had said in a statement before his death that he was exposed to asbestos on many occasions while working in the railway industry.

He said a post mortem had shown that mesothelioma had metastasised to a number of organs.

He added that the medical cause of death was industrial disease.

Many scores of York residents have died over the past three decades from mesothelioma, resulting from exposure to deadly asbestos dust while working previously in the railway industry - particularly at the former York Carriageworks in Holgate Road - which became known as York's asbestos timebomb.