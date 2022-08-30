YORK property prices are bucking the trend for the rest of the region and continuing to rise, figures reveal.

And one expert predicted that, despite the cost-of-living crsis and a looming recession, prices would continue to go up in the next 12 months.

House prices in York increased by 1.5 per cent in June compared to May, the latest Land Registry figures show.

York buyers paid 54.5 per cent more than the average Yorkshire and Humber price, at an average of £315,202 compared to £203,973.

This follows the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in York grow by 10 per cent over the last year - a rise of £29,000 on average.

However, Yorkshire and the Humber overall saw property prices decrease by 0.4 per cent over the month.

Plus, York's June prices were above the one per cent rise across the UK as a whole.

Ben Hudson, director of Hudson Moody estate agents, on Micklegate, was not surprised that properties have seen an above average increase due to York's popularity.

Mr Hudson said: "I am not surprised that York has bucked the trend as the city is one of the primary northern cities that people from the south are looking to move to due to the connectivity via the railway line to London.

"The increase in staycations has also meant that people looking for second homes have also driven the market.

"I think that York continues to be one of the UK's most desirable cities in which to live and my prediction is that over the next 12 months we will see a further five per cent increase in prices despite the cost of living crisis.

"High inflation has also meant that anyone with cash in the bank wants to put their money into an asset."

Mr Hudson has previously told The Press that as more people have been able to work from home post-lockdown, buyers who were formerly commuting to their offices in London are now choosing to live in York.

After selling their previous properties in London, where prices are much higher, they have had more cash to spend which has pushed up property prices here.

The imbalance between supply and demand for properties in certain areas across the UK is the primary reason behind climbing house prices throughout the pandemic, says the Land Registry.

Although the increase is starting to slow down as inflation puts household budgets under pressure.

Selby has seen the biggest price increase across the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber of 16.6 per cent to £258,000.

The highest property prices in the region were in Harrogate, at £333,000 on average, costing six per cent more than homes in York.

Over the last year, the average property price in Yorkshire and the Humber was £203,973, an increase of 4.2 per cent, and the UK average was £286,397, an increase of 7.8 per cent for the year.