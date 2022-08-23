A CAR has been stolen as thieves targeted a property in York during a '2-in-1' burglary.

The incident happened in Duncombe Drive in Strensall at around 1am today (August 23).

The offenders gained entry through an insecure door and removed a set of car keys from the victim’s handbag. They then stole a Red Mini Cooper S from outside the property. The suspects drove away in the direction of Park Gate.

The three suspects, who are believed to be men, are described to be of slim build and approximately 5ft 10 in height. They were wearing grey or dark coloured hooded tops, either face masks or balaclavas and dark coloured jogging or tracksuit bottoms.

North Yorkshire Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time or who has CCTV or ring doorbell footage which shows the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email claire.viney@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Claire-Louise Viney.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220150316.