A FOUNDATION based in York has handed a cash boost to a local hospice to support its services.

The Pavers Foundation, charitable initiative of leading footwear retailer Pavers, has donated £1,000 to St Leonard’s Hospice after a grant application made through the foundation’s employee-led grant application scheme.

The donation will go towards maintaining St Leonards’ extensive bereavement support services, which have changed dramatically over the past two years in the face of the pandemic.

Stella Murrell, grants and trusts fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Our expert team provides much needed bereavement support to individuals and families dealing with grief.

"Demand for our services is increasing and it is thanks to the generosity of foundations like Pavers that more people can access our free, tailored care. Their continued support is much appreciated.”

The Foundation has donated over £1.4 million charities and causes in areas of health, education and community and continues to make a difference with every amount.